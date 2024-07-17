William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,272 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of JFrog worth $57,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,923,464. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

