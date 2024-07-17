William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,357 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of IDACORP worth $35,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $101,858,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $86,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $16,759,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 407,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.