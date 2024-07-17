William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 203.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $47,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $171.38. 155,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

