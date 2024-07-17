William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 625,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

