William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $39.60 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,081. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $68.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

