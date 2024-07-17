William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 167,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

