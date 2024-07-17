William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $90.39 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.94% of ACV Auctions worth $90,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

