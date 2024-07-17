William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 3,681,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.