William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NiSource Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

