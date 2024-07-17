William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $63,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $282,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $42.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.78 and a 200 day moving average of $562.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

