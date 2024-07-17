William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 560,138 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 239.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rush Enterprises worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 513,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

