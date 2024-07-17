William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

