William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 115,975 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,975 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Americold Realty Trust worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,088,000 after purchasing an additional 170,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,469,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 251,648 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

COLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 2,742,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

