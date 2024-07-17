William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SM Energy worth $50,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

