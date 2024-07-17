William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Old National Bancorp worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 2,886,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,833. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

