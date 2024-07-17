William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 408,130 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 408,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.4 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 656,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,592. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.