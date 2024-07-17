William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Maximus worth $37,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Maximus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. 372,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

