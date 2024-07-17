Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 179139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

