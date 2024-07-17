Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $204,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

