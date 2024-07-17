Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 96,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.