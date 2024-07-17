Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 974 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

