Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.