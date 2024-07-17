Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after buying an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.58. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -329.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

