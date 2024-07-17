WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS Stock Up 2.9 %

WNS stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

