WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS Stock Up 2.9 %
WNS stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
Read More
