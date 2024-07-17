Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.5 %

WWW opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

