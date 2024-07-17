Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its stake in Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.