Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,643,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 957,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

