XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $84.49 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $84.49 million and $973,234.56 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,666.49 or 0.99931780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071480 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00618915 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $926,750.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

