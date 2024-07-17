Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of PFG opened at $86.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

