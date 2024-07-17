Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $20.17 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $6,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

