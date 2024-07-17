Zeta Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical volume of 904 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.