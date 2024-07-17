zkSync (ZK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.85 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $615.90 million and $124.85 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, zkSync has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17888472 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $142,710,184.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

