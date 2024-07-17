Zoetis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Zoetis has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.9 %

ZTS stock opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

