Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,289,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 702,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,849. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,265 shares of company stock worth $7,684,302. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

