10,030 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 358,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,798. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.