10,584 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

DFSV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 545,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $31.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.