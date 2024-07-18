2,002 Shares in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCA remained flat at $50.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

