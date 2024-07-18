23,914 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 438.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 19,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

