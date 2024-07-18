38,445 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

