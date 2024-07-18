4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 135.71% from the stock’s current price.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $774,496. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.