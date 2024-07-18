5,411 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,174. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.