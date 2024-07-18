5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 2,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.