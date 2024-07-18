6,156 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 101,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,676,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 703,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

