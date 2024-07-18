66,990 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

