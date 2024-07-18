A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.60

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.60 and last traded at $89.82, with a volume of 95203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

