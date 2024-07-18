abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Announces GBX 2.55 Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

LON AAIF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,340.00 and a beta of 0.72. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 8,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,991.97 ($23,332.86). 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

