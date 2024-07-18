ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $28.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,833.17 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

