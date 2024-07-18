Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $75.13 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $5.02 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07198507 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $18,248,018.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

