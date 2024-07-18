Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,981. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ACN traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.55. 2,129,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,602. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

