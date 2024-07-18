ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,900 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $54,767.40.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACR

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.